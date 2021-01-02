ECoR to run special trains to clear festive rush

Special trains will be operated by the East Coast Railway (E Co R) from Visakhapatnam to Sai Nagar Shirdi, Kollam and Chennai Central apart from Bhubaneswar to Tirupati and Pune via Visakhapatnam to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festival season.

Train no. 08503 Visakhapatnam-SaiNagar Shirdi special express will leave Visakhapatnam on Thursdays at 8.20 a.m. with effect from January 14 to reach Sai Nagar Shirdi on the next day at 10.45 a.m.

In the return direction, 08504 Sai Nagar Shirdi –Visakhapatnam special express will leave Sai Nagar Shirdi on Fridays at 7.35 p.m. with effect from January 15 and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.40 p.m. on Saturdays.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Elamanchili, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Kazipet, Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, H.S Nanded, Purna, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Nagarsol and Manmad in both the directions.

These trains will have one AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, nine Sleeper Class, four General Second Class coaches and two General Second class-cum-luggage vans.

Train no. 08567 Visakhapatnam-Kollam special express train will leave Visakhapatnam on Thursdays at 7.25 p.m. with effect from January 14 to reach Kollam on the third day at 1.50 p.m.

In return direction, 08568 Kollam-Visakhapatnam special express will leave Kollam at 7.35 p.m. on Fridays with effect from January 15 and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the third day of its journey (Sunday) at 11.40 p.m.

These trains will stop at Duvvada, Elamanchili, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Ongole, Singarayakonda, Nellore, Gudur, Renugunta, Katpadi, Jollarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimabatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Changanaseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur , Mavellkara and Kayankulam between Visakhapatnam and Kollam stations. These trains will have one AC-2 tier, two AC-3 tier, 12 Sleeper Class coaches, six General Second Class coaches and two General Second class-cum-luggage vans.

Train no. 02007 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central special express will leave Visakhapatnam on Fridays at 7.05 p.m. with effect from January 15 to reach Chennai Central on the next day at 7.40 a.m. In the return direction, 02008 Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam special express will leave Chennai Central on Saturdays at 10 a.m. with effect from January 16 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the same day at 10.30 p.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Narasingapalli, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Sullurpeta between Visakhapatnam and Chennai Central stations.

These trains will have three AC-3 tier, eight Sleeper Class, six General Second Class coaches and two General Second class-cum-luggage vans, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi.