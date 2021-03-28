ECoR to operate trains from Visakhapatnam to Raipur, Gunupur

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 March 2021 20:43 IST

Passenger trains will be operated between Visakhapatnam and Raipur and Visakhapatnam and Gunupur by the East Coast Railway (E Co R) to meet the demands from passengers.

Train no. 58528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger, will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 4.25 a.m. with effect from April 7 to reach Raipur at 8 p.m. on the same day.

In the return direction, 58527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam passenger will leave Raipur daily at 5.30 a.m. with effect from April 8 to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 6.40 p.m. the same day, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

These trains will have stoppages at Marripalem, Simhachalam, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Kantakapalle, Alamanda, Korukonda, Vizianagaram, Gotlam, Garudabilli, Gajapatinagararm, Komatipalli, Donkinavalasa, Bobbili, Sitanagarm, Narsipuram PH, Parvatipuram, Parvatipuram Town, Gumada, Kuneru, Jimidipeta, Ladda, Rayagada, Singapuram Road, Therubali, Bissamcuttack, Muniguda, Doikallu, Ambodala, Lanjigarh Road, Norla Road, Rupra Road, Kandel Road, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Rahenbhata, Muribahal, Kantabanji, Turekala Road, Harishanker Road, Lakhna, Nawapara Road, Khariar Road, Komakhan, Bagbahra, Bhimkhoj, Arand, Mahasamund, Belsonda, Arang Mahanadi, Lakholi and Mandir Hasaud.

These trains will have Second Class coaches-8 and second class-cum-luggage coaches-2

Train no 58506 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur passenger will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 5.35 a.m. with effect from April 5 and reach Gunupur at 12.20 p.m.

In the return direction, 58505 Gunupur- Visakhapatnam passenger will leave Gunupur daily at 1.55 p.m. with effect from April 5 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 8.45 p.m. the same day.

These trains will have stoppages at Marripalem, Simhachalam , Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Garividi, Chipurupalli, Sigadam, Ponduru, Srikakulam road, Urlam, Tilaru, Kotabommali, Naupada, Tekkali, Peddasana, Temburu, Ganguvada, Pathapatnam, Parlakhemundi, Sitapuram, Haddubhangi, Kashinagaram, Lihuri, Bansadhara and Palasinghi

Second Class coaches-10 and second class cum luggage coaches-2

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the health protocols while undertaking journey in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.