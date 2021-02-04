ECoR to induct LHB coaches for Vizag-Kadapa Express

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to induct modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches to the Visakhapatnam-Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Express with effect from February 15.
The Waltair Division operates Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam A.P. Express and Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam Express trains with LHB coaches at present. Now, Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Kadapa Express will be provided with LHB rake, ensuring additional accommodation and comfort for the passengers.
Train no. 07488 Visakhapatnam- Kadapa Special Express will run with the revised composition of LHB coaches with effect from February 15. In the return direction, 07487 Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Special Express will run with revised composition with effect from February 16.
The special trains will have 22 LHB coaches consisting of two II-tier AC coaches, three III-tier AC, 12 sleeper class, three second class, one second class-cum-luggage/Divyangjan coach and one generator motor car.
More LHB coaches, which have been allotted by the Railway Board to Visakhapatnam for the 2020-21 fiscal year will be deployed in a phased manner, said A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.
