ECoR restores season tickets in selected trains

Here’s good news for daily commuters. The East Coast Railway (E Co R) has restored season tickets like Monthly/Quarterly/Yearly tickets in nominated passenger trains with effect from Monday.

The trains for which the facility has been restored are: 08522/21 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur-Visakhapatnam special, 08528/27 Visakhapatnam-Raipur-Visakhapatnam special and 07266/65 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam special.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi has appealed to passengers to strictly follow all the health protocols before undertaking journey in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. They are also requested to convey their accurate mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket.