ECoR extends cancellation of special trains due to poor patronage

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 June 2021 17:09 IST

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has extended the cancellation of some special trains in view of poor patronisation due to the second wave of COVID-19 infection.

The trains cancelled are: 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur daily special train, leaving Visakhapatnam from June 11 to 20, will be cancelled and 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam daily special train, leaving Raipur from June 12 to 21, will be cancelled,

Train no. 08445 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur special train, leaving Bhubaneswar from June 11 to 20, will be cancelled and 08446 Jagdalpur-Visakhapatnam special train leaving Jagdalpur, June 12 to 21, will be cancelled. Train no. 08516 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special train, leaving Visakhapatnam from June 11 to 20, and 08515 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam special train, leaving Kirandul from June 12 to 21, is cancelled.

The other trains cancelled are: 08561/62 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda-Visakhapatam from June 11 to 21, and 07488/87 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa-Visakhapatnam special from June 11 to 21, 07488/87 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa-Visakhapatnam special from June 11 to 21, 02831/32 Visakhapatnam- Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam special and 08301/02 Sambalpur- Rayagada-Sambalpur special trains are cancelled on June 12, 13, 19 and 20 in both the directions.