ECoR announces festival special trains

Festival special trains will be operated by East Coast Railway (E Co R) to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 02887 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Special Express will leave Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 6.25 a.m. from October 20 to November 29 to reach Nizamuddin on the next days at 4.45 p.m.

In the return direction the train no. 02888 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Special Express will leave Nizamuddin on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday at 8.35 a.m., from October 22 to December 1, and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6.10 p.m.

These pair of trains will have same stoppages as that of 12807/12808 Samatha Express, except at Singapur Road, Therubali, Ambodala, Norla Road and Rupra Road in both the directions.

These trains will have: 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-4, Sleeper-9, Second Class-5, Second Class-cum-luggage /disabled coaches -2, Pantry Car-1.

Train no. 02851Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays and Fridays at 8.20 a.m. from October 23 to November 27 to reach Nizamuddin at 5.10 p.m. on the next day.

In return direction, the train No.02852 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Nizamuddin on Wednesdays and Sundays at 5.50 a.m. from October 25 to November 29 to reach Visakhapatnam at 5.30 p.m. on the next day.

These pair of trains will have same stoppages as that of 12803/12804 Swarna Jayanthi express regular train.

These trains will have 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-4, Sleeper-9, Second Class-5, Second Class-cum-luggage /disabled coaches -2 and Pantry Car-1.

Train no. 02869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central Special Express will leave Visakhapatnam on every Monday at 7.05 p.m. from October 26 to November 30 to reach Chennai Central at 8.55 a.m. on the next day.

In the return direction, train no.02870 Chennai Central Special Express will leave Chennai Central on every Tuesday at 9.10 p.m. from October 27 to December 1, to reach Visakhapatnam at 10.25 a.m. on the next day.

These pair of trains will have same stoppages as that of 22869/22870 express in both the directions.

These pair of trains will have: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-4, Sleeper-9, Second Class-5, Second Class cum luggage /disabled coaches -2, Pantry Car-1.

Train No. 02857 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus via Rayagada special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 9 a.m. on Sundays from October 25 to November 29 to reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 1.35 p.m. on the next day

In the return direction, 02858 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Visakhapatnam Express will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.15 (past midnight) on Tuesdays from October 27 to December 1 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 5.20 a.m. on the next day.

These pair of trains will have the same stoppages as that of 22847/22848 express in both the directions.

These trains will have 2nd AC-1 , 3rd AC-2, Sleeper-8, 2nd Class-6, Second Class cum luggage /disabled coaches -2.

Train no.08501 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham Weekly Special Express will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 p.m. on Thursdays from October 22 to Novmber 26 and will reach Gandhidham on the third day at 9 a.m.

In the return direction, 08502 Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam Weekly Special Express will leave Gandhidham on Sundays at 10.45 p.m. from October 25 to November 29 and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the third day at 2.35 p.m.

These pair of trains will have same stoppages as that of 18501/18502 express in both the directions except at Dhrangdhra and Maliya Miyana junction.

These trains will have 2ndAC-1 , 3rdAC-3, Sleeper-10, 2ndClass-6, Second Class cum luggage /disabled coaches -2.

Train no. 07488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 2 p.m. from October 20 to November 30 to reach Kadapa on the next day at 7.25 a.m.

In the return direction, 07487 Kadapa-Visakhapatnam special express will leave Kadapa at 5.05 a.m. daily from October 21 to December 1 and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 11.30 a.m.

These pair of trains will have same stoppages as that of 17488/17487 express in both directions except Kovvur, Bitragunta, Vendodu and Nandalur.

These trains will have 2ndAC-1 , 3rdAC-3, Sleeper-10, 2ndClass-6, Second Class cum luggage /disabled coaches -2.

Train no.02705 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Double Decker special express will leave Visakhapatnam at 05.45hrs on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from October 20 to November 30 and reach Vijayawada on the same day at 11.15 a.m.

In the return direction, 02706 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Special will leave Vijayawada at 5.30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from October 20 to November 30 and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the same day at 11 p.m.

These pair of trains will have same stoppages as that of 22701/22702 Double Decker express.

AC Double Decker Coaches-9, Motor Cars-2, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division AK Tripathi.

Special weekly trains are also being operated between Puri – Chennai, Bhubaneswar-Tirupati, Bhubaneswar – Chennai Central, Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar - Puducherry and Bhubaneswar – Rameswaram during the festival season.