Economy will recover in six to nine months: expert

Things are not that bad and the economy will recover on the ground in next six to nine months, DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd vice-president Atul Bhole said on Friday.

Welcoming the stimulus package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he told reporters that to revive the economy various sectors like automobile need some more sops in the next few months.

Admitting that the investment sentiments were very weak due to recession, he said India had the potential to grow at a rate higher than many countries in the emerging markets. “We have a stable government. For a while we have been in the midst of both a favourable interest rate environment and low inflation. The matrix makes the country attractive from a long-term perspective,” he said.

Mr. Bhole said the country was seeing the affects of negative news on sentiments which often then affect the stock markets. “There is pessimism all around. In the recent quarters, GDP growth has slowed to approximately 5%. The initial signs of slowdown were visible post-demonetisation and the implementation of GST, as it took time for everyone to comply with new norms. From September 2018, the NBFC crisis impacted the overall economic activity,” he said.