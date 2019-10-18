Economy in a bad shape, but Centre paints it rosy: AITUC

The Modi government is taking decisions in such a way to undermine and sell away the public sector and codify labour laws and contain trade union rights of ordinary workers, AITUC all-India general secretary Amarjeet Kaur has alleged. The government was trying to sell away the land of public sector units and snatch the lands of farmers to favour Indian, foreign and multinational corporates, she said at a press conference here on Friday.

The taxes of companies were reduced in the budget and indirect taxes and cess increased burdening the common man. Later, the corporate tax was again reduced, she pointed out. She was here to participate in a convention on ‘Financial recession- impact on working class,’ organised by the AITUC.

The prices of essential commodities were going up, sector after sector was going down, jobs were being lost and people were coming onto streets and the economy was in a very, very bad shape but the government was claiming that economy was good, Ms. Kaur said.

Central trade unions AITUC, INTUC, CITU and HMS and six other trade unions called for the general strike on January 8.

While claiming that it was nationalist and patriotic, the government was doing just the opposite by taking anti-national steps to dismantle public sector and sell natural resources to foreign companies, the AITUC leader alleged.

There had been several attempts for privatisation and corporatisation, Ms. Kaur said but the government had to buckle under pressure from workers. Privatising mines in Chhattisgarh benefiting the Adanis, corporatising seven production units in the Railways and 41 ordnance units were cases in points.

She said in the telecom sector corporatisation turned a bitter experience. While 1.76 lakh employees of BSNL were not paid salaries for a month, 26,000 employees of MTNL had not received salaries for three months.

FDI in coal sector

When the government announced 100 % FDI in the coal sector to weaken Coal India, all the federations came together and organised a successful strike on September 24, she said adding the forcible merger of banks resulted in a call for bank employees’ strike on October 22.

The government was for the corporate sector and international finance capital at the cost of the country’s micro, medium, small and co-operative sectors, she said.

The strike would help the working class know the reality and the time came to teach a lesson to the government, she said.

CPI State Assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy and AITUC State general secretary Obulesu were present.