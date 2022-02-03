Economists see a ‘rosy’ Budget, but Left stages protest

Chartered accountant V. Bhagya Teja explaining nuances in the budget at a meet organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) in Tirupati on Wednesday. Photo: Special Arrangement

TIRUPATI

03 February 2022 07:37 IST

Expert speaks of formidable revenue inflow for govt. from the GST and thus greater scope for developmental activities

As the Central Budget accorded top priority to digitalisation, the finance, IT and telecom sectors are in for revolutionary changes, observed chartered accountant V. Bhagya Teja.

Addressing a debate on Budget organised by the Tirupati chapter of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) here on Wednesday, he projected a promising rise to digital currency, after the economy’s recovery from the onslaught of the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

He saw formidable revenue inflow for the Central as well as State governments from the GST and thus greater scope for developmental activities. SPMVV Journalism professor T. Tripura Sundari, in her presiding address, sought a positive attitude in the public to ensure steady progress of the nation.

Meanwhile, the Left parties staged a demonstration on Wednesday, protesting against what they termed as an ‘anti-poor’ Budget that sought to benefit the ‘crony capitalists’. CPI-ML (New Democracy) Chittoor district General Secretary Hari Krishna said the budget remained non-committal on the bifurcation promises, Special Category Status (SCS), projects, railway zone, Polavaram project and the Vizag and Kadapa steel plants, thus rendering injustice to the State.

The Budget had not only turned a deaf ear to the farmers’ plea to form a committee on working out modalities on remunerative prices for their produce, but also was making a move to hand over the FCI godowns to private entities, he charged.

In Kadapa, CPI district Secretary G. Eswaraiah said the Budget widened the gap between the rich and the poor. At a demonstration at the RDO’s office, the party leaders lashed at the Centre for sounding the death-knell on the central institutions. He said the Budget dampened the spirits of the district, by not making allocations for the steel plant and Kadapa-Bengaluru railway line.