Economic corridor sought between Vizianagaram and Bhogapuram international airport

It will spur development in the Fort City, say Balaji Textile Market leaders in a memorandum submitted to the Vizianagaram MLA

Published - July 05, 2024 07:12 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Balaji Market president Boddepu Venkata Rao presenting a bouquet to MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapati Raju in Vizianagaram recently.

Vizianagaram Balaji Textile Market president Buddepu Venkatarao and secretary Nirmal Kumar Pokarna on Friday urged the State government to develop economic corridor between Vizianagaram and Bhogapuram international airport so that the development would be very fast in and around the Fort City.

In a press release, Mr. Venkata Rao said Vizianagaram was a major economic hub a few decades ago and its glory would come back if the government would take steps for rapid industrilisation in the stretch between the Fort City and international airport region. Mr. Nirmal Kumar said a memorandum was presented a few days ago to Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, urging her to use her good offices for quick progress of the district.

He said that the development of Vizianagaram railway junction on the side of Cantonment area and railway under passage bridge would ensure hassle-free transport of goods to the station. The market’s representatives Sarvamulji, Ramarao, Narasimha Rao, Praveen Anchalia and others were present.

