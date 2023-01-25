Eco walks, runs and beach-cleaning activities mark Tourism Day celebrations in Vijayawada

January 25, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Braving the morning chill, many denizens descended on the picturesque Bhavani Island perched in the middle of the Krishna in the early hours of Wednesday.

They represented various walkers’ associations in the city, including Vijayawada Adventure Club, Sunrise Walkers of Loyola College, Sunrise Walkers’ Club, Alliance Club and YHAI, who collectively participated in an eco-walk in the island organised by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) as part of National Tourism Day celebrations.

Denizens walked along the lush green environs, far removed from the cacophony of city life, and bonded with nature to rejuvenate themselves and relax in a pollution-free atmosphere. “The tranquillity of nature is therapeutic, and you feel at peace with yourself,” said Deputy CEO of APTA V. Ramudu.

Executive Director of Bhavani Island Development Corporation Balaram Reddy and other officials of the Tourism Department also participated.

APTA CEO and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) K. Kanna Babu said tourism was evolving in the State and added that the government was keen on developing this sector and attracting tourists from across the country.

Stating that the tourism sector was a growth engine, he cited examples of countries that relied heavily on this sector to earn foreign exchange. He said development of this sector could contribute towards strengthening of the country’s economy in a big way.

Members of the various walkers’ associations heaped praises on the tourism authorities for grooming the island into a tourist’s paradise. They said they would organise their association programmes at the place in future.

The day was celebrated across the State with officials of the Tourism Department collaborating with local organisations and arranging activities like 3K and 5K runs, eco walks and competitions for schoolchildren.

In Tirupati, a new initiative of constituting Yuva Tourism Clubs in educational institutions was taken up, while in Visakhapatnam, Joint Collector Viswanathan and Regional Director, Department of Tourism, Srinivas, organised a beach walk. A beach-cleaning activity at Mypadu beach in Nellore district marked the day.