Eco-friendly industries will be set up in Etcherla if three-party alliance comes to power, says BJP candidate

April 25, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

BJP candidate N. Eswara Rao files nomination from Etcherla Assembly constituency in Vizianagaram district

K Srinivasa Rao

BJP Etcherla MLA candidate N. Eswara Rao and TDP Vizianagaram MP candidate Kalisetti Appalanaidu during a rally on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Etcherla Assembly constituency N. Eswara Rao on April 25 (Thursday) promised to take initiatives for setting up eco-friendly industries on the Etcherla-Pydibhimavaram route if the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance is voted to power.

The Narendra Modi government is providing many incentives for entrepreneurs, he said after submitting his nomination papers at the Etcherla MRO office. He reached the MRO office in a rally and TDP Vizianagaram MP candidate Kalisetti Appalanaidu accompanied him.

Addressing the media, he said that the youth from the constituency were migrating to other areas in search of livelihood opportunities.

“The previous governments encouraged only pharmaceutical and other industries in the region and the outcome is pollution. The alliance parties will strive hard to set up pollution-free industries, which is the need of the hour,” he said.

Mr. Eswara Rao expressed confidence that he would win the constituency with a thumping majority.

