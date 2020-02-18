Eco-friendly courses launched for women entrepreneurs in Chittoor

CHITTOOR

18 February 2020 20:42 IST

PVKN Government Degree College offers certificate and diploma courses in mushroom cultivation and medicinal plants

The PVKN Government Degree College in Chittoor has embarked on a couple of unique and eco-friendly certificate and diploma courses in ‘mushroom cultivation’ and ‘medicinal plants’ from the academic year 2020.

Launched as pilot courses for the Intermediate students, they are expected to rope in housewives and women entrepreneurs in a big way soon.

The faculty of the Department of Botany, which is set to monitor the curriculum, practical sessions and field work for the students of the twin courses, said that it is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Rayalaseema region. Inaugurated after a two-day orientation programme on Monday and Tuesday, each of the courses would have an intake of 30 candidates.

Head of the Department (Botany) C. Meera Saheb said that the three-month certificate course in “mushroom cultivation” was designed in such a way as to benefit jobless youth aspiring to be entrepreneurs with low investments.

Anyone who has completed Intermediate education of any stream is eligible to join the course, and there is no age limit for the same. This course is spanned for six months for the candidates with Intermediate Bi.P.C. qualification.

“Our faculty, in association with the banks and MSMEs, will guide the youth as to how they could initiate their plants and avail bank loans,” Dr. Saheb said.

But why mushrooms? “Mushrooms hold high nutritional values and there is a high demand for them, giving the meat industry a tough competition,” Dr. Saheb said.

Faculty members Mohano Behara, A. Sasikala and L. Md. Bhakshu said that the Diploma in Medicinal Plants course would help the students gain a grasp on the importance and utility of a number of medicinal plants that could be groomed in kitchen gardens and courtyards.

“In view of the growing health consciousness among a cross section of the people, the areas of Ayurveda is fast catching up with them,” they said.