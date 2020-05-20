Eco-compliance mechanism for industries to be revamped in A.P.

A.P. Environment Improvement Act provides for a penalty regime for the violation of pollution norms and environment damage compensation.

New law envisages third party audit and real-time monitoring of pollution

The gas leak tragedy in Visakhapatnam appears to have prompted the State government to bring in a new legislation titled Andhra Pradesh Environment Improvement Act (APEIA) for revamping the compliance mechanism laid down for industries. The law also envisages introduction of third party audit system and installing real-time pollution monitoring equipment in industrial units.

Besides, the proposed legislation provides for a monetary penalty regime for the violation of pollution norms and Environment Damage Compensation (EDC). Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has discussed the modalities of the APEIA with Special Chief Secretary (environment, forest, science and technology) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) member- secretary Vivek Yadav and other officials concerned at his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

It was observed during the deliberations that the existing Environment Protection Act (EPA), the Water Act and Air Act were more oriented towards clearance and no-objection certificate than having sufficient provisions to ensure strict compliance to the norms and environmental audit.

The APEIA is intended to ameliorate the shortcomings when it comes to compliance with environmental standards by all industries.

According to the officials close to the deliberations, the new law will be applicable to all industrial activities governed by the EPA and Water and Air Acts. The industries will be under the obligation to submit periodic reports on compliance with the conditions and audited annual environmental statements.

Air quality

All the red and orange category industries will have to set up Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations and Continuous Effluent Quality Monitoring Systems and submit the data to APPCB control centres.

Green Fund

For violations causing damage to human property, flora and fauna including ecosystem functions, the industries will have to pay the EDC. The penalties paid towards the EDC will be credited to a ‘Green Fund’ which will be utilised for the protection, improvement and management of environment.