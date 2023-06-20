ECI to revise electoral rolls for 2024 elections with Jan. 1, 2024 as qualifying date

June 20, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said the Election Commission of India (ECI) would conduct a summary revision of electoral rolls for the 2024 general elections with January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date.

January 1 is one of the four qualifying dates allowed by the ECI consequent upon the amendment of Section 14 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, April 1, July 1 and October 1 being the other qualifying dates for the revision of electoral rolls.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on Monday, Mr. Meena said the booth-level officers would do house-to-house verification from July 21, 2023 to August 21, 2023 and the integrated draft rolls would be published on October 17, 2023 and claims and objections have to be filed between October 17 and November 30, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ECI fixed October 28 and 29, 2023 and November 18 and 19 as the special campaign dates. Claims and objections would be disposed of by December 26, 2023 and the final publication of electoral rolls would be done on January 5, 2024.

Mr. Meena said electors/eligible citizens who would be attaining 18 years of age as on January 1, 2024 and those who missed enrolment on earlier occasions can file their applications for enrolment, objections and corrections from October 17 to November 30, 2023, for which they should provide the information accurately in all the columns of Forms-6, 7, 8 & 8A.

Applicants who would become eligible for registration with subsequent qualifying dates of the year can also submit their claims in Form-6 in advance from October 17. All such applications can also be filed online on https://voters.eci.gov.in or through the voter helpline mobile app.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.