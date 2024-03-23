GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘ECI to review seizure management in Andhra Pradesh on April 3’

During a video conference (VC) with all the District Collectors across the State on Friday, Mr. Meena instructed them to strengthen the teams and increase surveillance. 

March 23, 2024 04:46 am | Updated 04:47 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena holding a video conference with all the District Collectors on Friday from Secretariat.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena holding a video conference with all the District Collectors on Friday from Secretariat. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Stating that the Election Commission of India (ECI) would conduct a review meeting with the Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police on the implementation and status of the ‘Seizure Management System’, the Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena suggested the District Collectors to effectively monitor it.

During a video conference (VC) with all the District Collectors across the State on Friday, Mr. Meena instructed them to strengthen the teams and increase surveillance. 

He said that the enforcement agencies should be alert round the clock to effectively implement the seizure management system. Mr. Meena suggested arrange checkposts wherever they were needed. He said that at least one CCTV camera be installed at each border checkpost, and constitute a static surveillance team there.

