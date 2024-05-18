ECI seizes cash, liquor and other material worth about ₹302 crore since March 1 in Andhra Pradesh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has seized cash, liquor and other material, all worth nearly ₹301.75 crore, between March 1 to May 18 as part of enforcing Election Seizure Management System in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the statistics released by the ECI on May 18 (Saturday), the worth of seizures across the country stood at ₹8,890 crore.

The break-up of the seizures in the State is as follows: cash of ₹85.32 crore, liquor (13,64,654.36 litres) costing ₹43.17 crore, drugs worth ₹5.7 crore, precious metals such as gold and silver worth ₹142.56 crore, and freebies and other items worth ₹25 crore.

However, Gujarat leads the chart in the country with a total seizure of ₹1,462 crore, which includes cash of ₹8.61 crore, liquor worth ₹29.76 crore, drugs worth ₹1,187.8 crore, precious metals worth ₹128.56 crore, and freebies costing ₹107 crore.

Southern States top the country in terms of cash seizures. The ECI seized ₹114.41 crore in Telangana, ₹92.55 crore in Karnataka and ₹69.59 crore in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, an amount of ₹90.79 crore was seized in NCT of Delhi, ₹75 crore in Maharashtra, ₹42.3 crore in Rajasthan, and ₹45.53 crore in Jharkhand. The total cash seized across the country was ₹849.15 crore.

The elections in Andhra Pradesh were conducted on May 13 and results would be announced on June 4.