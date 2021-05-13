ECI puts on hold Council election

VIJAYAWADA

Term of three members to conclude on May 31

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to keep on hold the biennial election to fill the vacancies in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council arising from the retirement of three members from the MLA quota on May 31, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release issued by State Chief Electoral officer (CEO) K. Vijayanand.

“As per Section16 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, the seats of the Legislative Councils going to be vacant on expiration of the term of the members are to be filled before the date of retirement of the sitting MLCs, but the ECI has resolved not to hold the election due to the second wave of the pandemic,” he said.

The ECI would conduct the election after the conditions improve, in consultation with the State government and the State Disaster Management Authority, he added.

