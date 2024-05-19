ADVERTISEMENT

ECI probe sought into ‘opening’ of strongroom in Vizianagaram

Published - May 19, 2024 06:52 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The strongroom was opened in the presence of YSRCP MLA’s kin, while the candidates of other parties were not intimated about it, alleges Vizianagaram Independent MLA candidate Meesala Geeta.

The Hindu Bureau

Independent MLA candidate from Vizianagaram Assembly constituency Meesala Geeta. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Independent candidate from Vizianagaram Assembly constituency Meesala Geeta on May 19 (Sunday) appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to order a probe into the alleged opening of the strongroom set up at MRO office in Vizianagaram in the presence of MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy’s son-in-law Eswar Kaushik and Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president Mamidi Appala Naidu.

Alleging that she and other candidates were not intimated about the opening of the strongroom, Ms. Geeta said the presence of the YSRCP leaders with mobile phones there raised doubts.

“The revenue officials connived with the YSRCP leaders to tamper the postal ballot papers kept in the strongroom. The opening of the strongroom in the night and the presence of only YSRCP leaders there are highly deplorable. The ECI should order a probe into the issue,” Ms. Geeta said.

