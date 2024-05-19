GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ECI probe sought into ‘opening’ of strongroom in Vizianagaram

The strongroom was opened in the presence of YSRCP MLA’s kin, while the candidates of other parties were not intimated about it, alleges Vizianagaram Independent MLA candidate Meesala Geeta.

Published - May 19, 2024 06:52 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Independent MLA candidate from Vizianagaram Assembly constituency Meesala Geeta.

Independent MLA candidate from Vizianagaram Assembly constituency Meesala Geeta. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Independent candidate from Vizianagaram Assembly constituency Meesala Geeta on May 19 (Sunday) appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to order a probe into the alleged opening of the strongroom set up at MRO office in Vizianagaram in the presence of MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy’s son-in-law Eswar Kaushik and Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president Mamidi Appala Naidu.

Alleging that she and other candidates were not intimated about the opening of the strongroom, Ms. Geeta said the presence of the YSRCP leaders with mobile phones there raised doubts.

“The revenue officials connived with the YSRCP leaders to tamper the postal ballot papers kept in the strongroom. The opening of the strongroom in the night and the presence of only YSRCP leaders there are highly deplorable. The ECI should order a probe into the issue,” Ms. Geeta said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.