ECI observer inspects arrangements for President’s election in Andhra Pradesh

Poll to be held on Assembly premises on July 18

Senior IAS officer Chandraker Bharti, who has been appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as observer for the President’s election in Andhra Pradesh, inspected the arrangements made for it at the Legislative Assembly on Sunday.

The election is scheduled to be held on the Assembly premises from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday (July 18).

Accompanied by Santosh Ajmera, Special Officer for the President’s election, Mr. Bharti had a discussion with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh Mukesh Kumar Meena at the Secretariat earlier.

Deputy CEO A. Venkateshwar Rao, Assistant CEO J.V. Srinivasa Sastry and Returning Officers K. Raja Kumar and R. Vanitha Rani were present on the occasion.

Droupadi Murmu, former Governor of Jharkhand, who hails from Santhal tribe in Odisha, is the candidate of the BJP-led NDA. Contesting against her is the UPA’s candidate Yashwant Sinha, who was Union Minister for External Affairs and Finance.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have extended their support to Ms. Murmu, saying that her nomination to the country’s highest Constitutional post was a significant step towards empowerment of tribal communities.