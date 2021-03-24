ECI issues notification for Tirupati bypoll

VIJAYAWADA

24 March 2021

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued notification regarding the byelection to the Tirupati (SC) Parliamentary Constituency. The poll is slated to be held on April 17. The Election process will be completed by May 4.

The ECI, in the notification issued on Tuesday, said that March 30 is the last date for filing nominations. The date of scrutiny of nominations is March 31. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 3. Polling will take place on April 17 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The vacancy to Tirupati SC Parliamentary Constituency arose due to the death of Balli Durga Prasad Rao of the YSRCP.