Andhra Pradesh

ECI issues notification for Tirupati bypoll

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued notification regarding the byelection to the Tirupati (SC) Parliamentary Constituency. The poll is slated to be held on April 17. The Election process will be completed by May 4.

The ECI, in the notification issued on Tuesday, said that March 30 is the last date for filing nominations. The date of scrutiny of nominations is March 31. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 3. Polling will take place on April 17 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The vacancy to Tirupati SC Parliamentary Constituency arose due to the death of Balli Durga Prasad Rao of the YSRCP.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2021 12:58:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/eci-issues-notification-for-tirupati-bypoll/article34145069.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY