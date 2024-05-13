ADVERTISEMENT

ECI failed to ensure free and fair elections in Salur, alleges Deputy CM Peedika Rajanna Dora

Updated - May 13, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 07:48 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

He says that the YSRCP symbol was not visible clearly in several EVMs, and there was no monitoring of blatant violations

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora speaking to the media at the Salur Assembly constituency on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for the Salur Assembly constituency of the Parvatipuram-Manyam district, Peedika Rajanna Dora alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) failed to ensure free and fair polling in his constituency.

While speaking to the media, here on Monday, Mr. Rajanna Dora, who is the current MLA from the Salur constituency, alleged that the ECI had not responded to the malpractices of leaders and activists of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance.

He charged that the YSRCP symbol was not visible clearly in several Electronic Voting Machines. “There is no adequate security at several sensitive places where TDP has spread fear among the YSRCP cadre. TDP even distributed money on polling day as there was no monitoring of blatant violations. We raised several issues before the Returning Officers but there was no response,” Mr. Rajanna Dora stated.

