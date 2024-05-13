GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ECI failed to ensure free and fair elections in Salur, alleges Deputy CM Peedika Rajanna Dora

He says that the YSRCP symbol was not visible clearly in several EVMs, and there was no monitoring of blatant violations

Updated - May 13, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 07:48 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora speaking to the media at the Salur Assembly constituency on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora speaking to the media at the Salur Assembly constituency on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for the Salur Assembly constituency of the Parvatipuram-Manyam district, Peedika Rajanna Dora alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) failed to ensure free and fair polling in his constituency.

While speaking to the media, here on Monday, Mr. Rajanna Dora, who is the current MLA from the Salur constituency, alleged that the ECI had not responded to the malpractices of leaders and activists of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance.

He charged that the YSRCP symbol was not visible clearly in several Electronic Voting Machines. “There is no adequate security at several sensitive places where TDP has spread fear among the YSRCP cadre. TDP even distributed money on polling day as there was no monitoring of blatant violations. We raised several issues before the Returning Officers but there was no response,” Mr. Rajanna Dora stated.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.