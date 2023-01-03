ECI deputes officer to probe deletion of voters’ name in Uravakonda of Andhra Pradesh

January 03, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deputed Avinash Kumar, Principal Secretary (ECI) from New Delhi to probe into the alleged procedural lapses in deletion of the names of some voters from the electoral roll at polling station 47 and 48 in Uravakonda Assembly Constituency.

Acting on a complaint lodged by TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav to the ECI on October 27 last year, the ECI deputed Mr. Avinash Kumar, who is scheduled to reach Anantapur on January 4 (Wednesday). He is scheduled to hold meetings with the district officers and interact with voters, whose names were allegedly deleted.

Meanwhile, Anantapur Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan on January 3 (Tuesday) suspended two Booth Level Officers—Meenuga Madhu and T. Gopi— who are working as Village Revenue Officer and Village Revenue Assistant of the polling station 47 and 48 on charges of not following the procedure.

The Chief Electoral Officer had asked the Collector to submit a report by November 14. The Collector said that teams had been formed and investigations were done into the complaints. All the deletions were based on migration and a report has been sent to the ECI. However, the MLA’s contention was that procedure was not followed while deleting the names of the voters.

The Uravakodna MLA wrote to the District Collector and ECI, alleging mistakes in the report send by the ERO, Uravakonda pertaining to deletion of the names, on December 7. The Revenue Divisional Officer (Guntakal) was appointed as the Enquiry Officer (EO) on December 13.

