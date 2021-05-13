ECI defers A.P., Telangana MLC polls

The Election Commission of India on Thursday deferred the MLC elections due in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The term of office of three members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council and six members of the Telangana Legislative Council was set to expire on May 31 and June 3 respectively, the ECI said, adding that as per Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the seats are required to be filled before the expiry of the term.

“The Commission has reviewed the matter today and has decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, it would not be appropriate to hold biennial election to the Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold these biennial elections,” the ECI said in a statement.

It would take a decision at an “appropriate time in the future” after taking into account the inputs from the States concerned and assessing the situation from authorities like the national and state disaster management authorities, it stated.