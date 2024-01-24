ADVERTISEMENT

ECI conducts training programme on ESMS

January 24, 2024 05:53 am | Updated 05:53 am IST - GUNTUR

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena and other officers participated in this programme

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena speaking during a training programme on Election Seizure Management System on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has conducted a training programme in virtual mode on the recently introduced Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) for the officers concerned from Andhra Pradesh on January 23 (Tuesday). 

The ESMS is a dedicated technology platform where all the enforcement agencies such as police, transportation authorities, Central tax agencies and others share information in real time. 

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Meena, in a release, said that this new system was introduced during the recently conducted Assembly elections. “The ECI will implement the system in Andhra Pradesh as well,” he added.

