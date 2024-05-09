ECI bars A.P. govt. from disbursing ₹14,000 cr. under six schemes just before polling

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has barred the Andhra Pradesh State government from disbursing an amount of ₹14,165 crore under six specific DBT schemes, on Thursday (May 9), stating that it is overlapping with the Silence Period.

The ECI maintained that the Government of Andhra Pradesh has been contemplating disbursal of assistance to the beneficiaries, by transferring funds to banks on May 11-12, which is very close to the date of polling in the State, which is May 13, and may overlap with the “Silence Period” under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

It further explained that the State government made announcements of fund transfers under six schemes between January 23, 2024 and March 14, 2024 in public functions by pressing of the button, much prior to enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on March 16.

The ECI, in its letter, said, “Ideally, under the DBT scheme, the funds get transferred to the beneficiaries in 24 hours or at most in 48 hours. However, various inputs and complaints are being received that the government has not actually transferred the money through banks under the six schemes, though the State government announced DBT assistance prior to imposition of the MCC.”

The ECI explained that the State government announced release of ₹6,394 crore under Asara scheme on January 23, ₹78.53 crore under YSR Kalyanamasthu/YSR Shadhi Thofa on February 28, ₹708.68 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena on March 1, ₹1,294.59 crore under Farmer Input Subsidy on March 6, ₹5,060.49 crore under YSR Cheyutha on March 7 and ₹629.37 crore under YSR EBC Nestam on March 14.

Legal provisions

The ECI made it clear by mentioning a specific rule from the MCC by saying that, “The party in power whether at the Centre or in the State or States concerned, shall ensure that no cause is given for any complaint that it has used its official position for the purpose of its election campaign.’‘

It opined, “The disbursement of money at this stage has propensity to influence the level playing field and will benefit the party in power. However, the benefits to eligible beneficiaries shall not be held up for longer, although State of Andhra Pradesh has delayed it by roughly five months if these inputs are correct.”

Stating that the ECI reviewed the entire scheme of the things and taken the matter very seriously, it directed the Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy to provide the factual status on the inputs, along with the reasons for delay in actual transfer explained in clear terms by 12 p.m.. on May 10. It further ordered, “To ensure that much delayed transfer of funds to banks for onward transfer of benefits to eligible beneficiaries under these six schemes are not delayed till end of poll process on June 6 and also to maintain level field, it shall be ensured that said proposed transfers, if any, be done after May 13.’‘

Meanwhile, TDP spokesperson N. Vijay Kumar alleged that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to influence the voters with the public money on the day of polling.

