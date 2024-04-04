ADVERTISEMENT

ECI appoints three IAS and six IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh

April 04, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

Their appointment is in place of the District Collectors, Inspector General and Superintendents of Police it transferred recently

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 4 (Thursday) appointed three IAS officers as District Election Officers (DEO) and six IPS officers, one as Inspector General (IG) and five as Superintendents of Police (SPs) in the place of the officers it had transferred a couple of days ago.

While D.K. Balaji (2015 batch) was appointed DEO of Krishna district, V. Vinod Kumar (2015 batch) and Pravin Kumar (2006 batch) were appointed DEOs of Anantapur and Tirupati respectively.

Sarvashresta Tripathi (2006 batch IPS officer) was appointed IG of Guntur Range. While Garud Sumit Sunil (2015 batch) was appointed SP of Prakasam district, Bindu Madhav Gaikipati (2017 batch), V.N. Manikanta Chandolu (2018 batch), Amit Bardar (2014 batch), and K. Arif Hafiz (2015 batch) were made SPs of Palnadu, Chittoor, Anantapur and Nellore districts respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US