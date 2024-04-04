ECI appoints three IAS and six IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh

April 04, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 4 (Thursday) appointed three IAS officers as District Election Officers (DEO) and six IPS officers, one as Inspector General (IG) and five as Superintendents of Police (SPs) in the place of the officers it had transferred a couple of days ago.

While D.K. Balaji (2015 batch) was appointed DEO of Krishna district, V. Vinod Kumar (2015 batch) and Pravin Kumar (2006 batch) were appointed DEOs of Anantapur and Tirupati respectively.

Sarvashresta Tripathi (2006 batch IPS officer) was appointed IG of Guntur Range. While Garud Sumit Sunil (2015 batch) was appointed SP of Prakasam district, Bindu Madhav Gaikipati (2017 batch), V.N. Manikanta Chandolu (2018 batch), Amit Bardar (2014 batch), and K. Arif Hafiz (2015 batch) were made SPs of Palnadu, Chittoor, Anantapur and Nellore districts respectively.

