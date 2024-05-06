ECI appoints Harish Kumar Gupta as new DGP of A.P.

May 06, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 6 (Monday) appointed Harish Kumar Gupta as the new Director General of Police (DGP-Head of Police Force) for Andhra Pradesh, a day after it issued instructions for the transfer of incumbent K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gupta assumed charge at the AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri, near here.

A 1992 batch IPS officer, Mr. Gupta served in various capacities before assuming the current role. He received the guard of honour at the Police Headquarters.

Senior police officers of different wings met the new DGP at his office, with whom he reviewed the situation in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.