ECI announces bypoll for Atmakur Assembly seat

Staff Reporter May 25, 2022 21:29 IST

Staff Reporter May 25, 2022 21:29 IST

Polling to be held on June 23; Gazette notification to be issued on May 30

Polling to be held on June 23; Gazette notification to be issued on May 30

The Election Commission of India has announced a byelection on June 23 for the Atmakur Assembly Constituency seat in the State on Wednesday. According to a press release, a gazette notification for the conduct of the byelection would be issued on May 30 and nominations would be received up to June 6. The last date of withdrawal of candidatures is June 9. Model Code of Conduct will come into force with immediate effect in Nandyal district, according to the release. Election would be conducted on June 23 and votes would be counted on June 26. Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines would be used for the polling. Atmakur Assembly constituency seat fell vacant following the death of YSRCP MLA and Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy on February 21 this year.



Our code of editorial values