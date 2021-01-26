EC to roll out e-EPIC cards for all electors from February 1

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 January 2021 01:19 IST

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said that the Election Commission is launching e-EPIC on the occasion of 11th National Voters Day on Monday for fresh electors enrolled with unique mobile number (mobile no. given with each application) during Special Summary Revision-2021(SSR-2021).

He was speaking at the 11th Voters Day celebrations held at the VMRDA Children’s Theatre here on Monday. The e-EPIC for all other electors, having unique mobile number in E-Roll would be made available from February 1, otherwise they have to do an e-KYC and thereafter download e-EPIC. An OTP-based authentication would be required to download e-EPIC.

The Joint Collector said that an electoral roll of nearly 36.67 lakh voters was achieved in the present ongoing SSR of Photo Electoral Rolls 2021 in the district. Nearly 29,664 young voters in the 18-19 years age group have been included in the electoral rolls. Saying that the process of enrolment was a continuous one, he said that all eligible citizens, whose names were not enrolled in the final rolls, could submit the claim forms to the BLOs, AEROs and EROs concerned or through online up to the announcement of election schedule by the EC.

He said that the main objective of the Election Commission of India in observing the National Voters Day was to increase enrolment of voters, especially of the newly-eligible ones. Participation in the electoral process was integral to the successful running of any democracy, he said.

He said that e-EPIC was a portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC, which could be verified using authentic and secure QR code reader application. It could be downloaded on the mobile phone or in a self-printable form on the computer. A voter could either store the card on his mobile, upload it on Digi Locker or print it and self-laminate it.

He explained that e-EPIC download centres would be established in DEO/ERO and AERO Offices to popularise the service. Citizens could download e-EPIC from the website: https://nvsp.in/ or https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy motivated students and youngsters to shun those leaders who give money for vote. He administered the Voters Day pledge to the students, fresh voters and others who attended the programme in large numbers.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that the objective of the programme was to educate fresh voters on the importance of taking part in elections. This year, apart from inclusion of voters, emphasis was laid on safe elections in view of COVID-19. Prospective electors should realise their right to enrol and duty to vote in elections, she said.

Joint Collector Govinda Rao and the other guests spoke on the importance of enrolment on completion of 18 years of age and participation in the elections regarding it as a sacred duty.

The young participants presented dances and skits on the occasion.