EC announces schedule for Council polls

The Election Commission of India on Sunday released the schedule for byelections to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

According to the schedule, the Election Commission will issue the notification on Monday (February 25). The last date for filing of nominations will be March 5 (Tuesday), scrutiny of nominations on March 6 (Wednesday) and the last date for withdrawal of candidates is March 8 (Friday).

Polling will be held on March 22 (Friday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., counting of votes will be on March 26 (Tuesday) and the election will be completed before March 28 (Thursday).

Model code

The model code of conduct will come into force with immediate effect in the respective constituencies.

The terms of the sitting members — Kalidindi Ravi Kumar Varma from East-West Godavari Graduates’ constituency, Boddu Nageswara Rao from Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ segment and Gade Srinivasulu Naidu from Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam Teachers’ constituency — is due to expire on March 29. Death of a sitting member M.V.V.S. Murthi from Visakhapatnam Local Authorities’ constituency on October 3 in 2018, resulted in another vacancy in the Legislative Council.