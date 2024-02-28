Eating right food will obliterate the need for medicines, says ‘Millet Man of India’ Khadar Vali

February 28, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated February 29, 2024 12:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Eating the right food will obliterate the need for medication, said environmentalist and organic farmer Khadar Vali, while emphasising the significance of a well-balanced diet, incorporating millets.

Speaking as the chief guest at the National Science Day programme organised by the School of Advanced Sciences and Innovation of the VIT-A.P. University, on February 28 (Wednesday), Mr. Vali, also known as the ‘Millet Man of India’, said that a healthy diet can play a crucial role in preventing illnesses and maintaining one’s overall well-being, reducing the dependence on medications. Millets are rich in essential nutrients such as fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, he added.

Rythu Nestham Foundation chairperson Yadlapalli Venkateswara Rao, who was also present at the programme, emphasised the need for transitioning to organic farming methods that are free from harmful pesticides. Mr. Rao said that there is a need to promote organic farming as a holistic approach that eschews chemical inputs and embraces natural methods for pest control, soil enrichment, and crop management.

Vice-Chancellor of VIT-A.P. University S. V. Kota Reddy highlighted the significance of government funds on research projects. He recalled that the day, which marks the discovery of the Raman Effect by Nobel Laureate C.V. Raman, aims to convey the importance of science, its practical applications, and the cultivation of scientific temperament among the youth.

The theme for National Science Day this year — ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’ — highlights the achievements of Indian scientists in tackling challenges through locally developed technologies.

VIT-A.P. University Registrar Jagdish Chandra Mudiganti, Professor Srinivas, Dean of School of Advanced Sciences Amit Chavan, students, faculty, and staff were also present.

