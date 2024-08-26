ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern wall of 14th-century Penukonda Fort partially collapses

Updated - August 26, 2024 09:39 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 09:38 pm IST - PENUKONDA

The incident is being attributed to the region’s intermittent rains over the past two months, which caused the wall to become moist

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The wall of 14th-century Penukonda Fort partially caves in at Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday.

The eastern wall of the historic Penukonda Fort, located in Sri Sathya Sai district, partially collapsed on Monday evening, reportedly weathered by the impact from rainfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collapse occurred near the Vinayaka temple within the Fort, dislodging boulders from the wall’s structure, which then fell onto the road approaching the fort.

The incident is being attributed to the region’s intermittent rains over the past two months, causing the wall to become moist and eroding the mud used to cement the boulders. No persons were on the road when the wall collapsed, according to local reports.

Historical inscriptions in the fort reveal that the wall was originally constructed in 1354 CE during the Hoyasala dynasty’s rule, based in present-day Hassan, Karnataka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Subsequently, the fort came under the control of the early Vijayanagara kings and reached its peak glory during the reign of Emperor Srikrishna Devaraya. It is currently under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US