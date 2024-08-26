The eastern wall of the historic Penukonda Fort, located in Sri Sathya Sai district, partially collapsed on Monday evening, reportedly weathered by the impact from rainfall.

The collapse occurred near the Vinayaka temple within the Fort, dislodging boulders from the wall’s structure, which then fell onto the road approaching the fort.

The incident is being attributed to the region’s intermittent rains over the past two months, causing the wall to become moist and eroding the mud used to cement the boulders. No persons were on the road when the wall collapsed, according to local reports.

Historical inscriptions in the fort reveal that the wall was originally constructed in 1354 CE during the Hoyasala dynasty’s rule, based in present-day Hassan, Karnataka.

Subsequently, the fort came under the control of the early Vijayanagara kings and reached its peak glory during the reign of Emperor Srikrishna Devaraya. It is currently under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

