Eastern parts of Chittoor receive rain

Chittoor district on Monday witnessed normal to deficit rainfall in several mandals. The eastern mandals, received rainfall ranging between 10 amm and 20 mm, while it was nil in 38 of the 66 mandals. According to officials, the average rainfall in the district stood at 3mm.
While the normal rainfall in Chittoor district for October is 136.1 mm, the rainfall till October 19 remained at 163 mm, recording 19.8% excess. In view of the heavy rain forecast, the district administration has alerted the revenue and police officials at mandals with low-lying areas, mostly in the eastern mandals. However, the irrigation department officials said that as of now, there was nothing alarming in the district, with no breaches reported from anywhere.
