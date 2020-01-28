Eastern part of Krishna will become a new district: I&PR Minister

It is official. The eastern part of Krishna district which is delta in physical nature will become the new district of the State.

Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Nani told The Hindu on Tuesday, “The State Cabinet decided to create a new district, namely Machilipatnam, that will comprise the entire jurisdiction of the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency. The entire Eastern Krishna district will soon become the new district.”

“The Cabinet has taken the decision of creating the new district by bifurcating the Krishna district on grounds of the administrative convenience. Projects like a government medical college can also be claimed for Machilipatnam once it becomes a new district. Vijayawada will not have any role to impact the growth of the coastal district,” added Mr. Nani.

Seven Assembly constituencies

As many as seven Assembly constituencies — Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Pamarru, Pedana, Gudivada, Gannavaram, and Penamaluru — will be part of the new district which has the total population of 45,17,398 (2011 Census).

According to the Election Commission of India’s statistics, 2019, Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency has a total voters of 14,73,347. In 1985, 18 taluks were reorganised into 50 mandals for administrative convenience in the district.

Unique features

The coastal district of Machilipatnam will comprise Bandar Reserve Forest and Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary, which is one of the rarest eco-regions in the world. Machilipatnam was the prime trade post flourished on the East Coast during the British and the Dutch period.