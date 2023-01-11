Eastern Discom in Andhra Pradesh to set up container substation in Visakhapatnam

January 11, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) is setting up a container substation as an alternative to the conventional system, where space is a problem due to urbanisation in the fast-growing city of Visakhapatnam.

Hyderabad-based SSE Private Limited has been entrusted with the task of setting up the substation in a container , on an experimental basis, and hand it over to the Discom for operational purpose by April 2023. The cost of the container substation measuring 16 X 6 metres is estimated to be around ₹4.5 crore.

At present, the Discom has 936 substations that are located outdoor and indoor in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts. The container substation is the first of its kind in the Discom. It is likely to be stationed in the Akkayyapalem area in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits.

“It is not possible to acquire 2,500 square yards of land to construct an outdoor substation. We are now able to set up a container substation in an area of 200 square yards. More importantly, it is mobile and can be moved to places where there is need for energy”A.V.V. Surya PratapAPEPDCL Director (Projects)

“The location has been chosen because it is not possible to acquire 2,500 square yards of land to construct an outdoor substation. We are now able to set up a container substation within an area of 200 square yards. More importantly, it is mobile and can be moved to other places like public meetings and places where there is need for energy. Another such facility is coming up near Ibrahimpatnam in Vijayawada,” APEPDCL Director (Projects) A.V.V. Surya Pratap told The Hindu.

Akkayayapalem has been chosen due to increase in the power load there in the past few months. The Discom has initially tried to set up an indoor substation, but later plumped for the container one.

Once operational, the container substation will meet the needs of more than 2,000 consumers in Akkayapalem and its surrounding areas such as Abid Nagar and NGGOs Colony. This area falls under Zone-1 of the APEPDCL, which currently has 2.85 lakh consumers.

‘User-friendly’

A 5-MVA capacity container substation has half the capacity of an outdoor substation, but its machinery is installed in fully enclosed walls, making it user-friendly for both the Discom and the people. It is also safe. The system can also be set up in 10 to 15 days.

If necessary, we can move the sub-station to another location with the help of a truck. The GVMC has earmarked a piece of land for parking the container substation at Akkayapalem, says another APEPDCL officer Satyannarayana under Zone-1.