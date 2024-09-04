East-West Godavari Teachers constituency bypoll: Plea to extend time for voter registration

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (AP UTF) have urged the government to extend at least by a month the deadline for registration of voters for byelection to the East-West Godavari teachers constituency.

In a statement, the federation’s state president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K. S. S. Prasad said the byelection was necessitated due to the sudden demise of MLC Shaik Sabji. While September 3, 2024 was the last date for registration of voters, only 3,103 voters had registered on August 31, they said and attributed it to the additional work for teachers related to ‘work adjustment’ and the recent floods that resulted in closure of many schools across the State.

They said in the given circumstances, the time for voter registration process should be extended by at least one more month. They also suggested that byelections to both, the teachers’ constituency and the graduates’ constituency for the two districts be scheduled in February 2025, as it would reduce financial burden, use of manpower and efforts needed to conduct the byelections.

