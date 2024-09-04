GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

East-West Godavari Teachers constituency bypoll: Plea to extend time for voter registration

Published - September 04, 2024 02:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (AP UTF) have urged the government to extend at least by a month the deadline for registration of voters for byelection to the East-West Godavari teachers constituency.

In a statement, the federation’s state president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K. S. S. Prasad said the byelection was necessitated due to the sudden demise of MLC Shaik Sabji. While September 3, 2024 was the last date for registration of voters, only 3,103 voters had registered on August 31, they said and attributed it to the additional work for teachers related to ‘work adjustment’ and the recent floods that resulted in closure of many schools across the State.

They said in the given circumstances, the time for voter registration process should be extended by at least one more month. They also suggested that byelections to both, the teachers’ constituency and the graduates’ constituency for the two districts be scheduled in February 2025, as it would reduce financial burden, use of manpower and efforts needed to conduct the byelections.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.