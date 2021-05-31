East Godavari to get two medical colleges

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

31 May 2021

₹950 crore to be spent on the institutes

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday laid the foundation stone for two new medical colleges for which ₹950 crore would be spent to complete the construction by the end of 2023 in the East Godavari district.

The foundation stone was laid in virtual mode, with Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Social Welfare Minister P. Viswaroop, and Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat in attendance.

In Rajamahendravaram city, the medical college will be built on 33 acres of land opposite Central Jail at a cost of ₹475 crore. Speaking to reporters at a joint press meet in the city, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna and Mr. Bharat said that the new medical college would prove to be a boon for the region.

A new medical college will come up in Amalapuram Rural, which will be a hub for health infrastructure and medical education for the 15 lakh population in the Konaseema region.

The State government will spend ₹475 crore on the medical college in Amalapuram Rural. District officials and public representatives thanked the Chief Minister for the two projects in the district.