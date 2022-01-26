East Godavari SP wins Police Medal

He played a key role in curbing ganja smuggling in Agency

East Godavari Superintendent of Police M. Raveendranath Babu has won the ‘Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service-2022’, which is conferred by the Ministry of Home Affairs to various police forces in the country for their service and achievements.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the list of winners on Tuesday.

In 2021, Mr. Raveendranath Babu had been transferred from Krishna district to East Godavari and had played a pivotal role in preventing ganja trade in the tri-State borders of Andhra Pradesh with Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Telangana.

He had also played a key role in taking forward the ‘Parivarthana’ initiative, through which the tribals were persuaded to give up ganja cultivation and pursue other crops.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General K.V. Mohana Rao, East Godavari ASP K. Kumar, and other officials congratulated Mr. Raveendranath Babu on the achievement.