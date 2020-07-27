East Godavari ryots score with ‘direct approach’

Transplantation of paddy has been completed in nearly 45 % of the area under cultivation across East Godavari district, thanks to timely rainfall and discharge of floodwater from the River Godavari.
The acreage under the crop in the district during the kharif season is 2.23 lakh hectares .
“The sowing operation is expected to be completed by mid-August,” East Godavari Joint Director (Agriculture) K.V.S. Prasad said.
In the tribal-dominated Chintoor and Rampachodavaram areas, sowing is likely to be completed by August-end as a huge chunk of area under paddy faces threat of inundation due to the flood in the River Godavari and its tributaries which criss-cross the Agency in the district.
Labour problem
The flood in the Godavari came to the rescue of farmers in the central and eastern Godavari deltas, where a majority of farmers have taken to the ‘direct sowing’ method to cut costs and overcome the shortage of workers.
This year, the workers, who normally migrate from the Northern Andhra for the kharif operations, did not turn up due to the COVID situation. “Direct sowing method has been adapted in nearly 45,000 hectares till date. By August-end, an additional 30,000 hectares will be covered under the method,” Mr. Prasad said.
The Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage authorities in their flood report on Monday, put the discharge of floodwater at the the barrage above one lakh cusecs. The water level stood at 9.85 feet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath