East Godavari registers 582 new virus cases

A total of 582 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in East Godavari district until Thursday morning, according to a health bulletin.

In this background, Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Friday directed the officials concerned to arrange 20,000 COVID-19 treatment kits comprising medicines and other safety equipment to tackle the spread of the disease.

In a teleconference with the district officials, Mr. Muralidhar has asked the medical and health service staff to stock the medicines to supply to those in the home quarantine. Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha has said that a total of 5,000 COVID-19 kits have been supplied to the Primary Health Centres by Friday.

A helpline has been set up at the Collectorate to address the grievances pertaining to the treatment and facilities at the COVID Care Centres and other designated hospitals. The patients in the designated hospitals could lodge their grievances through the helpline: 9154202080 and 9154202255.