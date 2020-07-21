East Godavari registers 530 COVID-19 cases

KAKINADA

21 July 2020 00:15 IST

All govt. employees directed to undergo medical tests

As many as 184 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Kakinada city in the past 24 hours ending Monday morning.

In Rajamahendravaram city, 129 persons have been tested positive. Sixty and 53 cases have been recorded in Samalkot and Peddapuram respectively. According to the health bulletin, 530 cases reported in the East Godavari district since Sunday morning.

On Monday, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy directed all the government employees to undergo the medical tests, preventing the spread of the disease in the government offices.