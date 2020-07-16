East Godavari records spike of 792 COVID-19 cases in a day

KAKINADA

16 July 2020 23:46 IST

220 persons test positive in Kakinada alone

In the highest-ever single day spike, 792 people were tested positive for coronavisus in East Godavari district during the past 24 hours ending Thursday morning. With the new cases, the tally in the district has gone up to 4,685.

In a teleconference with the media, Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said, “As many as 792 people have been tested positive in the high-risk areas in the district. Around 4,000 samples underwent testing during the period. At present, 4,000 to 5,000 tests are being conducted in the district daily.”

The health bulletin issued on Thursday suggested that the highest number of 220 persons were tested positive in Kakinada alone, while 78 new cases were reported from Rajamahendravaram.

The virus is spreading to the rural pockets as Samalkot reported 58 cases, followed by Kothapalle (51) and Pithapuram (41).

Mobile testing vehicles

“The tests will be intensified as two iMASQ buses are set to arrive in the district in a few days. At present, three iMASQ buses equpied with mobile testing units covering Konaseema, Kakinada and Rampachodavaram Agency, and Rajamahendravaram,” said the Collector.

Mr. Muralidhar said that 677 areas had been declared as containment clusters across the district, where the total active cases stood at 2,667. The spread of the virus can be contained only when people stay indoors and venture out only for genuine reasons, he said.

“We are making available 50 COVID-19 kits at every Primary Health Centre (PHC) for those who have been put under home quarantine,” he added.