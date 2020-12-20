East Godavari prepares the ground

20 December 2020 00:03 IST

Two lakh vaccines are expected to arrive in January

Authorities in East Godavari district are all set for administering the COVID-19 vaccine, likely from January, to nearly 35,000 healthcare staff, including doctors, both in the public and private sectors in the first phase.

By December 15, the district emerged on top in the State with 1,23,3063 COVID-19 cases and 636 deaths.

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said the vaccine would be administered in two doses. The ground has been prepared for safe storage of the vaccine. However, he said, the authorities were not aware of which vaccine would be sent by the government.

"We have identified nearly 35,000 frontline warriors — doctors, nursing staff, ANMs, ASHA workers — both in the public and private sectors, for administering the vaccine in the first phase. The vaccination sites and registration procedure have been finalised", said Mr. Muralidhar. The vaccine receiver would be communicated about the date, time and site in advance.

2 lakh shots

District Medical and Health Officer K.S.V. Gowreeswara Rao said at least two lakh vaccines were expected to arrive the district for the first phase of vaccination drive, during which the medical and health staff, staff of civic bodies, police, revenue and people with comorbidities, including pregnant women, would be covered.

Two walk-in coolers with a storage capacity of 48 lakh doses are available in Kakinada. "We have 20 ice lined refrigerators with 60,000 doses storage capacity, apart from 380 deep freezers," said Dr. Rao.