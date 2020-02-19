East Godavari police teach stress management to students

Rampachodavaram ASP Vakul Jindal distributing study material to tribal students during a special class on stress management at Maredumilli in East Godavari district on Tuesday.

Maredumilli (East Godavari Dt.)

19 February 2020 01:00 IST

Exam tips and career guidance offered at the camp

Students of various tribal schools who are appearing for their Class X examinations were taught stress management techniques and tips on preparing for examinations at a programme organised by the East Godavari district police here.

Educationists and experts imparted tips to the students on preparing for public exams. The programme was organised for the first time at Woods Resort, in the Agency area at Maredumilli. Over 300 students from A.P. Tribal Welfare Residential School Bodlanka, Devarapalli, Gurthedu and other schools attended, said Rampachodavaram Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vakul Jindal.

“Special classes were conducted under ‘Girijana Mitra’ programme. Police will give free coaching to the tribal students who will write the POLYCET-2020 exams. During the coaching free accommodation and food will be given to all the students,” the ASP said.

The teachers and the officers explained the career prospects for students who have completed SSC. As part of career guidance, the students were offered guidance on different streams including Intermediate and graduation, ITI, Polytechnic, APRJC and other courses after Class X.

Parents and students thanked East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi and Mr. Jindal for conducting the programme.

Proper guidance and coaching will help the students prevent gullible youth from getting drawn towards extremism and anti-social activities, the SP said.