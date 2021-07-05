East Godavari police pledgesupport to Maoists’ families

East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi serving food to the kin of Maoists during the ‘Girijan Mitra’ programme in Rampachodavaram on Sunday.

RAMPACHODAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI)

05 July 2021 00:01 IST

Kin of 14 Maoists take part in Girijana Mitra meeting

East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi on Sunday pledged the necessary support from the State government to the family members of the 14 persons associated with the banned CPI (Maoists) operating on the Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh borders.

As many as 36 tribals belonging to the families of 14 Maoists took part in the ‘friendly meet’ organised as part of the Girijana Mitra convened by the East Godavari police in Rampachodavaram on Sunday to get to know their grievances.

The Girijana Mitra is an initiative launched by the Andhra Pradesh Police to maintain a friendship with the tribal people to prevent the youth from joining the Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

In an official release issued by SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, the family members of Lalithakka, a Maoist who was killed in an encounter in Visakha Agency in June, also participated in the meeting. Lalithakka was a member of the the Galikonda Area Committee (Andhra-Odisha Border).

“Grievances pertaining to the life and livelihood of the Maoists’ families have been registered. We have also appealed to them to persuade their family members to surrender before the police for better medical treatment in the case of any health emergency,” said Mr. Nayeem Asmi.

The police including Rampachodavaram ASP G. Bindu Madhav and other officials also had lunch with the Maoists’ families and distributed essential commodities.